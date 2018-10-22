Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu dated singer Sukhwinder Singh?

television

One secret which created turmoil between the Bigg Boss contestants was of Jasleen Matharu, which said that, she had dated Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhwinder Singh and Jasleen Matharu

During one of the tasks on Bigg Boss in which housemates had to reveal a secret about each other, Anup Jalota made a startling revelation. The bhajan samrat threw enough hints about ladylove Jasleen Matharu's past relationship with singer Sukhwinder Singh.

Though Jalota did not take his name, housemates were quick to guess who he meant.

Jasleen featured in Sukhwinder's music video, Naachunga Saari Raat. She had accompanied the singer for a concert in Hong Kong in 2012. Their social media accounts have pictures of each other. It appears that Jalota has no qualms talking about his girlfriend's past relationship on national TV. Anything to grab eyeballs.



Anup Jalota

Meanwhile, in the Saturday's episode of Weekend ka Vaar, contestants were seen defending themselves from the accusations and allegations imposed amongst each other. Though, Sunday seemed to be an episode filled with love and affection coming from family members of various contestants. The episode started on a high where Salman Khan sung the acoustic version of 'the Selfish song' from the movie Race 3. It intended towards the contestants and how they should be selfish in the game now and pull up their socks if they want to win.

