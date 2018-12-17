Bigg Boss 12 December 17 Update: Finale fire sets ablaze amongst the contestants

television

Bigg Boss 12 is nearing the finale and contestants are having sleepless nights as everyone wishes to hold the trophy. With only 7 contenders remaining in the house, Bigg Boss gave them an interesting task, one that would give them direct entry to the finale week.

The week began with Sreesanth and Dipika's argument where Sreesanth felt that he would not make it to the finale but Karanvir and Dipika will go as they are popular television icons. This upset Dipika and both had a huge argument which was later resolved.

Soon Bigg Boss announced the task for the week called Bigg Boss fire station. A fire brigade was set up in the garden area and two buildings with windows opposite to it. All the contestant had to be the firefighters. With each fire alarm, two contestants had to go in the fire brigade and pictures of two other contestants would appear on the window of each building.

The firefighters present in the fire brigade had to mutually decide who they wanted to save for the finale week and put out the fire of that window. The other contestant would get half cross on their name as they had two chances to save themselves. If there was a full cross on any contestants name, that contestant would be eliminated from the finale race.

Everyone geared up for this task as this was their chance to enter the finale week. A lot of planning and discussion was seen amongst them to win the ticket to the finale.

But will there planning work or Bigg Boss will bring another twist in the task?

