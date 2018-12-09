Bigg Boss 12 December 9 update: Families visit contestants inside house

television

This week the contestants family members will enter the house to motivate them and guide them to up their game till the finale

Sreesanth with kids

Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights and the comfort when one occasionally falters. This week the contestants family members will enter the house to motivate them and guide them to up their game till the finale. This week's luxury budget task is called Remote Control where Bigg Boss will give commands to the contestants to either pause, play, rewind or fast forward. The contestants have to follow the command and not breach it in order to win the luxury budget.

The first one to enter the house was Surbhi's brother Abhinav who justified his sister's action to everyone, followed by Sreesanth's wife Bhuvaneshwari who advised Sreesanth to stay calm. Bhuvaneshwari also criticised Surbhi and said she won't ever forgive her for the comments she made on Sreesanth's profession and family.

Sreesanth's kids came as a surprise to him as they were waiting at the store room for him. Deepak's proud father also met the contestants and spoke to all housemates while giving his blessings. He stole the show while he told Somi that he can't get her married to Deepak. He guided Deepak to be real and not to get influenced by anyone, while Rohit's mother too supported her son and both Deepak's father and Rohit's mother apologised to Sreesanth for their children's behaviour towards him. The day ended by a heart-warming entry of Karanvir's wife Teejay along with their twin daughters. Karanvir made them meet everyone, but the most emotional part was where the daughters refused to leave their father's hand and cried profusely.

The entry of family members strengthened the relations of the housemates within and they all decided to let go of their grudges and start a new game until the finale. The advice from the family members proved to be an energy booster for all the housemates.

But will this camaraderie between the contestants stay intact till the end or will it change again with the next task?

Don't forget to watch Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12 December 8 Update: 'Mauli' Riteish Deshmukh Punishes Guilty Contestants

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates