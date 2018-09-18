Bigg Boss 12: Hiten Tejwani, Hina Khan spice up BB press conference

television

BB Press conference stirs up the equation in the Bigg Boss house

Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan on BB Press Conference - Day 1

The Bigg Boss house mates can never be friendly with everyone, but to have differences creep up within hours of being locked up is unbelievable. The first task of the season titled - BB press conference - where the celebrities who entered the house as single will challenge the Vichitra jodis who in their view is weak and should be nominated.

The other housemates who are not on the hot seat will be playing the role of press who will be expected to pose strong questions to them and vote for the one who argues the best and can prove their point strongly.

To amp up the entertainment level and to have an unbiased view, ex-contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani enter the house as Sanchalaks of this task. The duo's role will have a pivotal role in this week's nomination.

Amidst all the madness, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's Jodi has already become the bone of contention in the house. While Anup and Jasleen state that there are many relations other than being a couple, the curious housemates try to cross question them to find the truth behind their relation. On the other hand, the Khan sister and Shivashish decide to indulge in a fake fight which later upsets Sreesanth and Urvashi.

Who will face the brunt of the first nomination this week? Will the singles prove to be stronger or will the jodis give them a fight they won't forget?

