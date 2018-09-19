Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra steps up to be a friend to the Khan sisters

television

While rest of the contestants are busy fighting over duties and other stuff, Karanvir Bohra bond with Khan sisters in Bigg Boss 12 house.

Karanvir Bohra/Picture Courtesy: @karanvirbohra|Instagram

The Khan sisters - Somi and Saba have been getting involved in fights right from day 1 itself. Somi and Saba were seen mock-fighting with Shivashish Mishra which seemed extremely genuine to the rest of the contestants. While it was a mock fight, Sreesanth and Urvashi were not too happy about the same. Then, on Day 2, they targeted Dipika Kakar and the issue of dividing work amongst the contestants. They later also got into a brawl with Dipika and Sorabh for not getting a towel to use. The housemates seem to be upset with the Khan sisters' behaviour.

Amidst all the tension, the sisters only solace is Karanvir Bohra's support. Karanvir Bohra is seen as the peacemaker of the house ever since the first fight broke out. After a heated argument between Sreesanth and Khan sisters, Karanvir was the only one who has been cordial with them and has constantly been their support.

Will this bond last or will Khan sisters' tactics sabotage this friendship too?

