Bigg Boss 12: Riyaaz with Anup Jalota keeps the house mates busy

television

Bigg Boss 12 is released, and it has already taken the internet by storm. Anup Jalota, who is a devotional singer, starts his day with riyaaz.

Anup Jalota/Picture Courtesy: @jalotaanup|Instagram

Devotional singer Anup Jalota who is popularly known for his bhajans is seen in a whole new avatar in Bigg Boss 12. Popularly known as bhajan samraat, Anup Jalota is seen practising his songs daily, sometimes even before Bigg Boss plays the wake-up song.

The housemates have derived inspiration from Anupji and most of them now want to practice singing under his guidance. Anup Jalota was seen giving classes to Somi Khan who enjoyed sitting in front of the maestro and learning from him, first hand. In one instance, Karanvir Bohra and Romil were also seen getting into a jugalbandi with Anupji. Deepak Thakur added beatboxing to spice up the riyaaz sessions.

Will Anup Jalota's training brings out a new singer in the Bigg Boss 12 house?

Anup Jalota has already taken the internet by storm ever since the devotional singer has entered the Bigg Boss 12 house with his girlfriend, Jasleen Matharu.

To find out more, don't forget to watch Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12 September 19 Update: First Week's Nomination Announced!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates