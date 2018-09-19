Bigg Boss 12 September 19 Update: First week's nomination announced!

television

It's Bigg Boss 12 Day 3, and the first nominations have already been announced, which has intensified the situation within the contestants in the house

Jasleen Matharu with Sourabh Patel

After a night of feud and fallouts, Bigg Boss wake the contestants up to the tunes of Raita Phail Gaya giving them a hint of what's in store for them. The competition amongst the housemates has just begun and is intensifying gradually. Making everybody roll on the floor laughing, Deepak Thakur compared the fights in the house to the Battle of Panipat.

While few contestants were brawling with each other, on the other hand, new bonds were seen blooming between a few - Srishty Rode and Urvashi Vani's sisterly concerns, Somi Khan and Kriti Verma's friendship, Shivashish Mishra and Romil Choudhary's bhaichara amongst others. Also, while the other housemates were against the Khan sisters, Karanvir Bohra stood by them as their only confidant.



Shivashish Mishra and Romil Choudhary



Urvashi Vani with Srishty Rode



Kriti Verma, Urvashi Vani and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim



Jasleen Matharu and Sourabh Patel

The fun-loving contestant, Deepak Thakur seems to balance the harmony in the house with his humour. This time he composed a perky English song, unmindful of what the lyrics would express. The song left everyone giggling for a long time.

#DeepakThakur is entertaining everyone with his unique andaaz and surili awaaz! Tune in tonight at 9 PM for all the fun. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/Qmgc254oNA — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 19, 2018

Adding some spice to the day, Bigg Boss announces the first nomination of the season where the Jodi's had to nominate the singles and the singles had to choose one Jodi basis agreement. As part of the task, the Jodi's were shown two singles on the TV screen and the singles were shown two Jodi's. After a lot of arguments and discussions, both the team came up with their final decision and chose the nominations for this week's eviction.

As the competition intensifies and friendships get challenged, who will be nominated in the first week's eviction process?

Amidst all the madness inside the Bigg Boss 12 house, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's Jodi has become the bone of contention in the house. While Anup and Jasleen state that there are many relations other than being a couple, the curious housemates try to cross question them to find the truth behind their relation. On the other hand, the Khan sister and Shivashish decide to indulge in a fake fight which later upsets Sreesanth and Urvashi.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12 September 18 Update: Dipika Kakkar Gets Into Heated Argument With Khan Sisters

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates