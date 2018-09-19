Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu's father shocked with her relationship with Anup Jalota

television

Singer Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu have stirred enough controversy over their relationship status inside the Bigg Boss 12 house

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu

It's been two days since the most controversial reality show of Indian television, Bigg Boss 12 hit the marquee. The show has generated immense fodder, thanks to its contestants. But it's the pairing of 'Bhajan Samrat' Anup Jalota (65) with his student Jasleen Matharu (28) that has raised many eyebrows. The two have become a victim of social media trolling and has raised many questions in the house.

Speaking about the same, singer Jasleen Matharu's father Kesar Matharu, spoke to News18 and said that the news came as a shocker to him. "I am not at all disturbed by the online bashing. She is a trained singer and had done various stage shows with many popular Bollywood singers. We belong to a very reputed family."

"This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don't want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is in the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show," added Kesar.

He further said, "There are many other contestants who have controversial past, my daughter has not done anything wrong. I wish her all the best for the show and be an inspiration for the society."

"People do give cheap comment when they see someone flourishing in their life. One needs to face every situation with pride and move on. She should only concentrate on the show and should be completely let everything go and should not be affected with any remark," said Jasleen's father.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12 September 18 Update: Dipika Kakkar Gets Into Heated Argument With Khan Sisters

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates