Bigg Boss 12 November 28 Update: Chaos at the BB Panchayat

television

Accusations, exposed offences and defensive statements, the housemates dug every allegation from the past and brought them to the open

Bigg Boss 12 contestants

The rivalries came full circle in the BB Panchayat task. Dipika turned the tables on Surbhi with accusations that left the fiery captain fumbling for a proper defence. Romil Choudhary found himself under the fire in the task when he faced accusations of making nasty comments about his housemates. Rohit was found guilty of the charges levied on him.

Jasleen Matharu and Somi Khan

While Dipika won two rounds and Deepak only one, Deepak and his team went berserk and started to plot a defence to their game. On day 2 of the task Dipika alleged Deepak for his unruly behaviour in the house and his habit of poking everyone. Deepak accused Megha for her use of foul language. Later Deepak also accused Sreesanth for disrespecting the show and Dipika accused Karanvir for being confused and not having a personality.

Megha Pendse, Karavir Bohra, Surbhi Rana and Rohit Suchanti

While the accusations were being made, there was a heated argument between the sarpanch Jasleen and Somi for selecting the case. Both thought that they were favouring their friends and being biased to the game.

Megha Dhade and Deepak Thakur

Will Somi and Jasleen be able to come to a conclusion or will Bigg Boss have an alternate solution to the situation?

To find out more, don’t forget to watch Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS