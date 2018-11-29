Bigg Boss 12 November 29 Update: Daggers are drawn - Captaincy task gets intense!

television

This time the shift of fortune will test the reliability on friends. The luxury budget task failed to have any winner as Somi and Jasleen could not come to a conclusion, resulting in a tie for both the teams.

As there were no winners in the task, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to select 4 members as the captaincy contenders based on their performance in the luxury budget task. As a punishment for failing in the task, Somi and Jasleen were not allowed to be a part of the discussion and participate in the captaincy task.

Post, a feud between the other housemates, they finally decided to nominate Dipika, Romil, Deepak and Surbhi as the captaincy contenders. Megha and Rohit were deeply distressed by this decision as no one took their name. Megha was specifically upset with Sreesanth and Rohit with Surbhi.

Later, Dipika was made to read the task announcement that was set up in the garden area for them. In the garden area, four swords with Dipika, Romil, Surbhi and Deepak's name were kept inside four different rocks. The contenders had to choose four others who will guard these swords.

They had to protect the sword for as long as they could and were not allowed the leave even for washroom breaks. The moment anyone left the sword, and someone else lifted the sword, that person will be eliminated from the race for captaincy. No one could forcefully pull out anyone's sword but had to convince them to leave the sword.

Dipika chose Megha, Romil chose Jasleen, Deepak chose Karanvir and Surbhi chose Rohit to protect their sword.

Who will be able to stand strong and make their friend the Fizz Captain of the week?

