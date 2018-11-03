Bigg Boss 12 November 3 Update: Hina Khan, Bharti Singh, Aditya Narayan cheer up the contestants

television

Life has changed over the past few weeks for the contestants in the Bigg Boss house

It's been an unending celebration for the Bigg Boss 12 contestants during the Diwali week. Just like guests visit our homes during Diwali, the contestants are also hosting guests every day as part of the festivities. This time ex-contestant Hina Khan went in to meet the contestants; she was extremely nostalgic to be in the house.

Hina had come for a task titled Hina ki Adalat, where she interrogated the contestants based on the allegations from the viewers. Surbhi, Dipika, Karanvir and Sreesanth were all brought to the Katghera and were given a chance to defend themselves from the allegations. The contestants also had many accusations against each other that were clarified in front of Hina.



Post Hina's exit from the house Salman Khan welcomed two other guests on the show - popular singer Aaditya Narayan and comedy queen Bharti Singh. Bharti's entry surprised Salman Khan as she arrived decked up as the bride and held a karwachauth thali. Bharti claimed that she had fasted for Salman Khan and will now end the fast when she finally performs all the rituals and Salman feeds her with his hands. Salman Khan burst into uncontrollable laughter at Bharti's humour.



Adding to the entertainment quotient of the show, Aaditya Narayan demonstrated his singing skills when Salman Khan asked him to sing in different voices. He imitated Anu Malik, Kumar Sanu and his father Udit Narayan. Aaditya also sang various songs for the contestants, relating to their personality. He sang 'Pyaar Hume Kis Mod Pe le aaya' for Deepak, 'Kya hua tera wada' for Urvashi, 'Naam ghum jayega' for Surbhi and 'Phulo ko taaro ka' for Sreesanth.

Hidden messages in the songs Aaditya sang, to bracing themselves when host Salman Khan reprimanded them, it's all becoming tougher week on week.

Keeping the fun and games aside, the fear of eliminations kept the contestants' anxiety high. Who will be evicted this week? Who will fight the hard-hitting truth that comes with the guests?

