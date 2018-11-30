Bigg Boss 12 November 30 Update: It's an ice cold atmosphere in the House

television

It's been a week full of failures in the Big Boss house. Be it a luxury budget task or the captaincy task, the contestants have failed in each of the tasks given to them resulting in the cancellation of all the tasks possible.

#SurbhiRana hui thi aggressive captaincy task mein @sreesanth36 ke bure bartaav ke kaaran aur woh hui niraash #DeepakThakur ki strategies se bhi! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/Njxmet1t5Z — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 30, 2018

While the house may not have any captain for this week but definitely three housemates will going inside the Kalkothri. The discussion started off with a lot of allegations and no one reserved their comments for another day.

Surbhi and Sreesanth's never-ending brawl took precedence over the task. Surbhi had vowed that she will make Sreesanth cry and leave the house.

Dipika was seen taking a stand for Sreesanth and fighting with Surbhi irrespective of right or wrong. After a heated argument, the housemates finally came to a conclusion on nominating three contenders for the Kalkothri. Agreeing on the names with a unanimous decision, Sreesanth, Deepak and Surbhi were locked up. But even in the jail Surbhi and Sreesanth kept bickering with each other.

Before ending the day, Bigg boss gave the contestants a chance to save any one person from the jail. As part of the setup, three locked boxes were kept which had the key of the kaalkothri and there were ice slabs kept in the garden area, and each had a key hidden in them for the boxes.

Romil was chosen to play for Sreesanth, Rohit for Deepak and Karanvir for Surbhi. Romil, Deepak and Karanvir had to sit on one ice slab with the box and had to convince the others to help their favourite contestant by breaking the other ice slab with a hammer and get the key out.

Jasleen was the sanchalak of this task. Dipika and Megha chose to help Romil and Somi alone chose to help Karanvir in order to get Surbhi out of jail. Rohit tried to convince everyone to help him but they wouldn't budge.

Who was the first one to break ice slab and save their friend? Who will succeed? Who will give up?

