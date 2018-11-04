Bigg Boss 12 November 4 Update: Gifts from family brighten up Diwali for contestants

television

Known to go the extra mile and cheer them up with frequent surprises, Bigg Boss wasn't going to let them be gloomy this time around

Festival like Diwali, is the time to rejoice with your close ones and indulge in grand celebrations. But Bigg Boss contestants are away from their family and are sad that they will have to celebrate this festival away from their loved ones.

Apne ghar se aaye hue toufon ne kardiya hai gharwalon ko bhaavuk! Aakhir kya rang laayegi iss saal ki unki Diwali? Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/BriD36jVl5 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 4, 2018

Bringing in the festive spirt with a bang were the special guests – Bharti Singh and Aaditya Narayan who promised a night full of entertainment for the housemates. The duo brought gifts from their families which the contestants had to earn by completing the challenges given to them.



Bharti Singh and Aditya Narayan

As a part of the task, Shivashish - Jasleen and Srishty - Rohit were given the paper dance challenge, Dipika and Urvashi were asked to make laddoos and eat, Sreesanth and Karanvir were given an arm wrestling challenge, Surbhi and Romil rapped in their style, Deepak was asked to propose Somi by singing a song while Somi was asked to drape a saree on Rohit and Megha on Karanvir. Aaditya and Bharti were the judges of these challenges and gave a coin to the most deserving contender as an award.

The contestants who received the coins had to put it in the 'Kushiyon Ka Pitara' to receive the gifts. It was an emotional moment for all the contestants when they received love in the form of gifts by their families. Deepak got a letter from his sisters and a picture of his grandfather, Dipika got a soft toy along with her wedding reception photo, Rohit got a family picture that was taken on his birthday, Surbhi got a soft toy from her nephew.

Sreesanth couldn't hold his tears when he received a hand- ritten note, a drawing and school uniform from his daughter, as she recently joined school while Sreesanth was here. Srishti received a frame that had her first salary that she gave to her father. Romil received a tiny bag which had his son's dress which made him shed a tear, as he misses his son the most. All these made them feel special and closer to their families.

Not forgetting that it was Weekend Ka Vaar, and as a tradition, it was time for the Sultani Akhada. Salman Khan nominated Karanvir and Shivashish for a face off in the akhada.

As the day was coming to an end, the anxiety levels of the nominated contestants was soaring as one of them was about to get ousted of the Bigg Boss house.

Whose journey will come to a standstill and who will celebrate Diwali with their family?

