Bigg Boss 12 November 7 Update: Dipika Kakar prepares halwa cake for Sreesanth

television

As it was Sreesanth's birthday, Bigg Boss inmates surprised him with special halwa cake, which was prepared by Dipika Kakar

Karanvir Bohra, Megha Dhade, Jasleen Matharu and Sreesanth.

When the mind says yes and the heart says no, what does one do? Playing the game in the Bigg Boss House requires contestants to be mentally strong. Continuing the luxury budget task of the week, Bigg Boss woke the contestants up on 'Khidki Khuli Hai'' a song with a deeper meaning of what's to come.

The luxury budget continued with Dipika Kakar, Romil Choudhary, Somi Khan, Surbhi Rana and Deepak Thakur in the make-shift house and Karanvir Bohra, Jasleen Matharu, Rohit Suchanti, Megha Dhade and Shivashish Sharma in the main house. With equal members in each house, the competition was getting intense. While strategizing how to compete with the remaining contestants for the captaincy task, a major battle of words took place between Karanvir and SreeSanth and both didn't budge from their respective stances.

This task witnessed many housemates change their groups. Dipika decided to support the so called underdogs of the house - Romil, Surbhi, Deepak and Somi. Karanvir also favoured them to mark his place in the game. But is this support genuine or only given to fulfil their motives, that remains doubtful.

As the day was coming to an end, a surprise was in store for Sreesanth. As it was his birthday the housemates surprised him with a halwa cake especially made by Dipika and Shivashish gifted him a hand made ball along with his jacket. An emotional moment between Deepak and Sreesanth was witnessed when he went ahead and fed him halwa with his hands, hoping for a truce.

Every action has a reaction? With intensive actions ruling the house, will Sreesanth's temperament be calm?

