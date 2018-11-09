Bigg Boss 12 November 9 Update: Captaincy Task creates an estranged environment

television

The fight for power can be unpredictable and one can forget their humility. A tough fight was about to take precedence in the Bigg Boss house as four strong contenders were ready to fight for the most important title within the house, captaincy.

#SurbhiRana aur #RomilChoudhary ne dedicate kiye apne Happy Club ke liye kuch gaane! Aisi dosti dekhne milegi aapko sirf #BiggBoss12 ke ghar mein. Tune in tonight at 9 PM for all the masti. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/LC05G0VE8U — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 9, 2018

Post the Diwali fervour, it was time for them to act straight and fight for the Fizz captaincy of the week. The winners of the luxury budget task, Karanvir, Romil, Somi and Megha were given the challenge to fight it out and become the most important person in the house. In the garden area, four zones were created within a square where red, yellow and blue were marked as the borders.

The top four, during each round, had to walk around each defined zone with a bowl in their hands, filled with coloured water. They had to strategically drop the levels of water in the opposition's bowl. The buzzer would ring after each round, and the one with the least amount of water was eliminated. Dipika was the sanchalak of the task.

The determination to win and to fight in true competitive spirit took over the contestants, and they all geared up to take the battle head-on.

Megha aggressively broke Somi's bowl and therefore in frustrations Somi's aggressive reaction halted the game for sometime. The round created chaos within the contenders and Dipika was put in a dilemma and couldn't declare who she had to eliminate. After a lot of discussions, she finally came to a conclusion and had Somi step out from the task.

In the second round too, a frantic fight between, Megha, Karanvir and Romil took place and the entire house had their valuable comments ready to be given.

.@KVBohra is of the view that @sreesanth36 always ends up instigating a fight even when he's not right and #ShivashishMishra agrees with it! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/7kRKNljR0o — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 9, 2018

With the fight aggravating between the contestant, who will be the Fizz Captain this week?

