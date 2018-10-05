Bigg Boss 12 October 5 Update: Post break up, Anup Jalota goes on a date with Jasleen Matharu

television

After breaking up with Jasleen Matharu in the Bigg Boss 12 house, Anup Jalota goes on his knees for Jasleen Matharu

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu.

With fights, arguments and even lovers falling apart, the Bigg Boss House has seen it all this week. Post the completion of a gruelsome luxury budget task, Saba - Somi, Sorabh Patel -Shivashish Mishra and Surbhi Rana -Romil Choudhary were chosen to compete for the Fizz Captain. Of the jodis only Somi, Surbhi and Shivashish took part in the task wherein all the three had to hold the captaincy ring for as long as they could and whoever left the ring was eliminated from the competition. Nehha Pendse was the moderator of the task, and she strongly took a decision against Somi Khan for playing unfair. The Khan sisters were not happy with this decision and as always created a ruckus over being treated unfair. Shivashish and Sorabh still remained in the task with indelible persistence.



Bigg Boss mates during the Kaalkothri nomination

With the captaincy nomination, it was also time, for the housemates, to nominate three contestants among themselves for the Kaalkothri. After much altercations, they decided Nehha, Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth needed to be sent to the Kaalkothri.

Following a dramatic day, Bigg Boss had a special surprise planned for the distressed couple in the house Anup Jalota - Jasleen Matharu in the form of a romantic date.

In the activity area, Bigg Boss had decorated the space with a dinner table for two, dim lighting to enhance the ambience, roses and candles that paved the way to the diner. Anup and Jasleen were seen getting extremely close and were seen to have let bygones be bygones. While Jasleen stated how she missed doing a romantic dance with her beau, Anup went on his knees with a red rose saying 'I love you' to her.



Anup Jalota and Jasleen seen rekindling their romance.



Anup Jalota goes down on his knees and proposes Jasleen Matharu.

Just when we thought everything between the two had fallen apart, this date helped the couple to re-work on their broken relationship by getting to spend moments of love, long overdue.

