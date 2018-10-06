Bigg Boss 12 October 6 Update: Salman Khan and Govinda pair up as 'Vichitra Jodi'

television

Govinda came in the Bigg Boss 12 house to promote his upcoming filim, FryDay

Salman Khan and Govinda.

On Saturday, Bigg Boss 12 viewers will get to see the epic jodi of Salman Khan and Govinda entertaining everyone. The episode promises to be high on immense drama.

The makers of the show have made sure that Salman and Govinda's camaraderie is shown in its highest order. Salman Khan and Govinda woke up in the Bigg Boss house just like the contestants, and will be seen doing chores like the contestants do, including making breakfast for each other. Govinda also joined host Salman Khan on stage to interact with the contestants. Being at his hilarious best, Govinda got them to play a game which added to the dose of entertainment.

Dancing his way through, this weekend, a never happened before moment, Salman Khan will take a Jodidaar and live the life of a contestant for few hours. Who's his partner? Well, the one and only, Hero No 1, Govinda.

Both, Salman and Govinda, will wake up in the Bigg Boss house just like the contestants, and will be seen doing chores like the contestants do, including making breakfast for each other. Later, both will be seen nominating jodis from Bollywood, a fun take on how and who they'd like to nominate for various reasons. Who will these partners nominate from their Bollywood circle? What secrets will they reveal? This will surely intrigue the viewers.

With built up frustration, anger and an eviction that's about to happen, the inmates will get a dose of laughter when Govinda will join host Salman Khan on stage to interact with them. Being at his hilarious best, Govinda will get them to play a game which will further increase the dose of entertainment.

With such a jovial guest on the show, will Govinda be able to calm down the temperament of the contestants?

Govinda was on the show to promote his upcoming movie, FryDay, which also stars actor Varun Sharma.

Talking about it, Govinda said, "It was great shooting with Salman after such a long time. He is like a brother to me. I came completely unprepared for the shoot, but it went off better than we expected. We relived the good old times together."

A crew member had also reveaed, "There was no animosity between them. Before the shoot, Salman and Govinda spent a lot of time catching up with each other. The latter was also accompanied by his daughter Tina. Once the camera started rolling, the two were back to taking good-natured jibes at each other.

Khan had roped in Govinda for Partner (2007), thus giving the latter's career a major boost. However, it was then suggested that Khan had gone back on his word of launching Tina, leading to a rift between old friends. Govinda had later clarified that he is open to working with the superstar if the right script comes their way.

