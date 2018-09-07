Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan to bring the show at a new time now

television

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss is back with its 12th season. The show, hosted by Salman Khan has been a huge hit ever since its release. This season was earlier slated to air at 10:30 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends. However, that has changed now. Bigg Boss 12, which has the 'vichitra jodi' (unique pair) theme will go on air at 9 pm every day now. Earlier, the reality show would go on air with Salman Khan only on weekend at 9 pm.

Colors CEO, Raj Nayak took to his Twitter account to make this revelation. He wrote, "#BreakingNews This season of the biggest Reality show on Indian Television #BiggBoss12 to be telecast at 9 PM on all days @ColorsTV! [sic]."

#BreakingNews This season of the biggest Reality show on Indian Television #BiggBoss12 to be telecast at 9 PM on all days @ColorsTV! @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @PanasonicIndia — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) September 6, 2018



On Tuesday, the show's press conference was held in Goa with the charming host Salman Khan. He set the stage on fire with his performance. From Oh Oh Jaane Jaana to the famous 'Towel' dance, the actor performed on all to entertain his fans!

At the press conference, Salman Khan was at his usual best with his witty quotes. The one which left everyone laughing was where he mentioned his relationship with Bigg Boss. The actor said, "The longest relationship of my life has been with Bigg Boss [sic]."

The show premieres on September 16.

