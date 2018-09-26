Bigg Boss 12 September 26 Update: Fight intensifies for luxury budget

television

Bigg Boss 12 house is going to turn into an arena, and it's going to be singles vs jodis. Who will win?

Dipika Kakar performs her task at Bigg Boss 12 house

The super competitive contestants of Bigg Boss house were woken up dancing on an energetic number Hum bhi hai josh me, giving a feel of what the day's task would entail. It was a morning full of anticipation as the contestants were curious for the second phase of Samudri Lootere task to begin. Both teams utilized their time planning and strategizing before the task could begin. Jodi's will be seen hiding all the amenities of the house that they thought might be used against them to torment them.

Bigg Boss 12 contestants discuss their luxury budget task

This time around, the singles - Dipika, Nehha, Karanveer and Srishty were the Looteres and turn by turn the jodi's were held captive by them. Bigg Boss stated that since the Jodi's will be held captive this time around, only one individual from the targeted jodi could sit on the captive chair. Kriti and Roshmi will again hold the fort as Sanchalak during the task.

Srishty Rode, Karanvir Bohra and Urvashi Vani

As expected, the Singles took every drastic step possible to get the golden ring from the opposing jodi contestant. An overflow of emotions centred on the act and rivalry increased amongst both the teams. Keeping in mind the high stakes of the luxury budget task, contestants were fierce and fought to win. As the competition intensified between the jodis and the singles, few feuds took a steam with an intense fight between Saba - Nehha, Dipika - Jasleen and Karanvir - Shivashish.

After all the efforts put in by both the teams, which team will emerge victorious in the first luxury task of Bigg Boss 12?

The singles are ready to go all out and strike back in the luxury budget task! How will the jodis react to it? Tune in tonight at 9 PM for all the drama. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/TtmjQMKiu2 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 26, 2018

Don't forget to watch Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12 September 25 Update: Jodis Dump Garbage On Celebrity Contestants

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates