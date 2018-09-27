Bigg Boss 12 September 27 Update: Vikas Gupta gives contestants a reality check

television

While the contestants in the Bigg Boss 12 house are battling for their tasks, they were shocked to see former Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Vikas Gupta in the house

Vikas Gupta and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

After a competitive luxury budget task, the singles finally came out victorious. But the jodis weren't able to accept defeat and kept opposing this decision. To spruce up things in the house, Bigg Boss woke the contestants to the song 'Koi Hero Yaha, Koi Zero Yaha'. The song had a surprise element weaved in, one that left all the contestants in shock.

Just when the contestants thought its going to be a light day, Bigg Boss had planned a few things that came as a shock to them. Firstly, Bigg Boss took away their most favourite spot in the house, popularly known as the 'Mangluto', the round sitting area, where all the hush-hush conversations would happen. This made many of them upset and dejected especially Deepak Thakur and Romil Choudhary, who spent most of their time in it. While the contestants thought that the day is about to end, Bigg Boss dropped a new bomb in the house, that is, ex-contestant Vikas Gupta, who walked in the house to reveal each one's game and ask a few of them to amp up their strategies.



Vikas Gupta with Dipika Kakar Ibrahim in the Bigg Boss 12 house.



Vikas Gupta with Nehha Pendse, Karanvir Bohra and Deepak Thakur.



Vikas Gupta in conversation with Anup Jalota.



Vikas Gupta with Saba and Somi Khan.

As a part of this activity, Bigg Boss asked all the housemates to freeze wherever they were and not to react in any situation. Vikas went to each contestant with a mirror and spoke about their behaviour in the house and how their actions are being percieved by the outside world. Vikas's revelations distressed and made many uncomfortable.

Soon after, Vikas Gupta left, another announcement came from Bigg Boss, asking the contestant to nominate 3 contestants for the 'Kaalkothri' punishment. Accustomed to debate, the contestants argued on who they want to send into the most challenging den.

How will contestants react to Vikas's revelations and who will spend their time in the Kaalkothri?

