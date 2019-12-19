Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh and Rashami Desai talk about Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's relationship

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After the dramatic entry of Paras Chhabra in the house, conversations around and about him have started surfacing again. This time, it's Arti and Rashami who are seen having a discussion about his relationship with Akanksha Puri in an exclusive video of VOOT's Unseen Undekha.

The discussion starts when Arti asks Rashami, "Who is Akanksha Puri?' When Rashami responds that Akanksha is ex-miss India, Arti points out, "His girlfriend, right! But who's it, I don't know."

Prompting at how Paras talks about his relationship, Rashami then tells Arti, "Even with his ex-girlfriend, you must have seen, to which Arti reacts, "Yeah I know that."

Rashami then goes on to say that she got very angry and had discussed this with Paras asking him not to say such things. Talking about Paras and his behaviour in this matter, Arti mentions, "He's an idiot." And a furious Rashami further expresses, "And I asked haven't you dated anyone! You meet, you try to talk to someone, even if you fail, you tell each other whether it's working or not. We don't use anyone! I even used to stop him, asking him what the need is."

Taking a dig at Paras, Rashami reveals, "He says he isn't serious, and then says she has all my bank details." Arti, who now looks least interested in discussing Paras, quips, "Leave it; we don't have to know his relationship status."

Later, Rashami speaks to Arti about Paras' tattoo; she spills, "I asked him if he didn't love her, what was the need to get her name tattooed. He said he did it only after she did the same. He was sure it's different. It's complicated. I asked him to apply his brains and stay away from such complications."

