Search

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Varun Dhawan's fight video goes viral

Published: Feb 14, 2020, 15:23 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's fight sequence with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan from the 2014 film Main Tera Hero has gone viral.

Asim Riaz
Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's fight sequence with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan from the 2014 film "Main Tera Hero" has gone viral. In the movie clip, Asim with a group of boys is seen getting involved in a fight with Varun.

In the action sequence, Asim runs towards Varun with a hockey stick but the "Badlapur" star hits him and he seen falling flat on the floor. The Jammu-born model played a small role in the film. The video is doing rounds on social media and there has been a lot of reactions.

Currently, Asim is one of the finalists in the Colors' show. He is competing for the "Bigg Boss 13" trophy with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra.

Main Tera Hero also starred Ileana D'Cruz and Nargis Fakhri. The film was directed by Varun's father and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK