Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur's vacation pictures from Maldives is too hot to handle

It's true that nobody parties and holidays like Bollywood celebrities, and proving this adage true is the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur, who's currently holidaying in the Maldives and her vacation pictures are likely to give you some serious goals. Not only that, they may make you miss your previous holidays and turn your face green with envy. She joins the long list of Sara Ali Khan and Hina Khan, who had already enjoyed their holidays in the island city recently.

The actress set her foot in the island city in a very special way. A delighted Dalljiet took to her Instagram handle to showcase her happiness of spending her "me time".

Then came a post in which she can be seen donning a grey and blue monokini and soaking in some sun. Sharing this picture, she wrote, "Mornings here are just impeccable... gorgeous as hell ... and serene in true words."

Next, she posted an incredibly gorgeous picture of her enjoying her time. She captioned it, "Just perrrrfect !!! A well needed ... long awaited get away !!!"

And just when you thought it was over, she came with another post where she is seen chilling on the pool like a boss.

And then it was time for some more solo pictures and we must admit the actress looked gorgeous indeed:

It seems Dalljiet can teach all of us how to slay like a boss!

In another post, Dalljiet wrote: "It's a perfect morning and a perfect day!!!".

Dalljiet was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss season 13. She was evicted in the second week. She was locked up in the house with other contestants Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Siddharth Dey, Abu Malik amongst others.

