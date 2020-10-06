Bigg Boss 13 Day 3 update: Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan's war of words heats up

The 14th season in the Bigg Boss house has started with a bang! On day 1, the house has already been divided into freshers and seniors. Sidharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan are the ex Bigg Boss contestants who are making all the rules now and the new contestants have no choice but to listen to them.

The second day also saw the seniors continuing their domination inside the house. The seniors have taken their position seriously and are constantly trying to make life difficult for the contestants. The seniors engaged into a war of words, first with Rubina Dilaik and then with Pavitra Punia. Jaan is asked to get a mohawk haircut, while Nishant is challenged to wear a bikini for the entire week.

The third day also went almost on the same lines. During the Jewel Thief task, the contestants had to impress the seniors with their skills and win pieces of jewellery from them. The team with the most pieces will be considered the winner. While Gauahar and Hina want their teams to play with honesty, Sidharth asks his team - Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia, and Sara Gurpal – to grab the jewellery by any means.

This leads to some heated arguments between the seniors, with Gauahar calling out Sidharth for his unfair means. She was particularly upset with Sidharth's team taking away Hina and Gauahar’s pieces before they can even settle in.

Sidharth also had an argument with Eijaz Khan when the latter refused to do the dishes, instead saying that all housemates must clean their respective cups and plates.

Whose temperament will last through the week? Well, if the first few days were so dramatic, what would the days to follow entail? Watch Bigg Boss 14 every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday- Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and Voot Select.

