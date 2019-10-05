Bigg Boss 13: Did you know Mahira Sharma dated this actor from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai?

Mahira Sharma is currently inside the Bigg Boss 13 house as a contestant. Mahira shares a warm equation with co-contestant Paras Chhabra, which led to a quarrel between Mahira and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who also is close to Paras. However, rumours are rife that Ms Sharma dated an actor from Hrithik Roshan's debut film, Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai.

The child artist, Abhishek Sharma, who essayed the role of Hrithik Roshan's younger brother is all grown-up now. Apparently, Mahira Sharma dated him before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. According to a report in Pinkvilla when Abhishek was asked about his and Mahira's relationship, he quashed all the rumours.

Abhishek Sharma said that they have worked together and he was close to Mahira. But, at the same time, he also mentioned that he shared a great rapport with all his co-actors. He has been a part of web shows named Faceless and My Name is Sheela. He is famous for his role, Benji, in the show Miley Jab Hum Tum. Abhishek maintained that they are good friends. He also revealed that they aren't in touch anymore.

Speaking about Mahira Sharma, she has done shows like Naagin 3 and Bepannah Pyaarr as Misha Oberoi. The actress was last seen with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in one of the leading shows, Kundali Bhagya. Reportedly, Mahira also shared a close bond with Manu Punjabi, who co-hosts another reality show on a youth-based channel.

Well, from fighting with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and other inmates, let's see what else does Mahira do to attract the attention of the audience!

