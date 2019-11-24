Bigg Boss 13: Fans are not happy with Salman Khan and this is the reason

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most explosive and controversial seasons of the reality show in years. And as expected, as much as the contestants, even the host Salman Khan continues to be under the radar of the viewers and the netizens. He has often been called out for his outbursts and biased behaviour.

And something similar happened recently when Khan was criticised again for being biased. After the usual pandemonium that unfolded inside the house, Salman supported Shehnaaz Gill over Himanshi Khurana. Shehnaaz left her captaincy task but wasn't scolded or schooled by Salman as much as Himanshi, who was scolded for pushing Shehnaaz and wasn't even given an opportunity to explain her side.

And this, as stated above, didn't go down well with the people on Twitter, who gave out their reactions. Take a look:

Salman is in mood to shut Himanshi no matter what! He hasn’t allowed he r to speak at all. Fair host or simply bad editing? Either way this show has stooped to another level. #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman #WeekendKaVaar #BB13 — That Girl (@IncognitoCynic) November 23, 2019

That was very disgusting when @BeingSalmanKhan did not give chance to #HimashiKhurana to put her point. Arrogant #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman — Bikram amat (@IamBikram13) November 23, 2019

height of biasness @realhimanshi didn't get a chance to explain her side. And Sana didn't provoke #Himanshikhurana WOW and Wt was that when Sana pushed #AsimRiyaz pulled his hair and pushed #shefalibagga #biggboss13 #ColorsTV #staystronghimanshikhurana — Nidhi K (@nidhe_k) November 23, 2019

This's clear that Salman is insulting #HimanshiKhurana for no reason



Just once @realhimanshi pushed BB ki laadli Fakenaaz & they're continuously targetting her. Wow d makers want to break friendship of #AsimRiaz #ShefaliJariwala & Himanshi.Slow claps for emðÂÂÂðÂÂ»#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Puja Agarwal (@puja23pu) November 23, 2019

Salman Khan is yet to respond to the criticism he has been facing, let's see what happens in the upcoming episodes of the reality show.

