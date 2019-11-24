MENU

Bigg Boss 13: Fans are not happy with Salman Khan and this is the reason

Updated: Nov 24, 2019, 14:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

It seems Salman Khan has upset the fans of Bigg Boss 13 with his biased attitude again

Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Bigg Boss 13 Official

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most explosive and controversial seasons of the reality show in years. And as expected, as much as the contestants, even the host Salman Khan continues to be under the radar of the viewers and the netizens. He has often been called out for his outbursts and biased behaviour.

And something similar happened recently when Khan was criticised again for being biased. After the usual pandemonium that unfolded inside the house, Salman supported Shehnaaz Gill over Himanshi Khurana. Shehnaaz left her captaincy task but wasn't scolded or schooled by Salman as much as Himanshi, who was scolded for pushing Shehnaaz and wasn't even given an opportunity to explain her side.

And this, as stated above, didn't go down well with the people on Twitter, who gave out their reactions. Take a look:

One user wrote- This show has stopped to another level, take a look:

Another one wrote- That was very disgusting when Salman Khan did not give chance to Himanshi Khurana:

One reaction was- Height of biasness, Himanshi didn't get a chance to explain her side:

One more user said- This is clear that Salman is insulting Himanshi Khurana for no reason:

Salman Khan is yet to respond to the criticism he has been facing, let's see what happens in the upcoming episodes of the reality show.

