Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale Live Updates: Salman Khan performs on his chartbuster songs

After giving us oodles of action, drama, controversies and fights for four and a half months, the thirteenth season of India's much-loved reality show, Bigg Boss, is coming to an end today. One among the top 6 contestants - Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Rashami Desai - will be crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The grand finale will air at 9 pm on Colors TV.

Salman Khan began the proceddings with a smashing performance on his chartbuster songs.

Salman Khan also announced that the winner will get a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh besides a trophy.

Speaking of the finale episode, the audience will get to see several performances from the current housemates as well as from the former contestants. Rashami and Sidharth will be seen performing on "Ang Laga De" from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz will also be seen performing on the romantic "Maahi Ve" song. Apart from that, comedian Sunil Grover will also be entertaining the contestants with his witty jokes and one-liners.

The popular reality show, which premiered on September 29, began with 13 contestants - Sidharth Shukla, Siddharth Dey, Abu Malik, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Dalljiet Kaur, Koena Mitra, Arti Singh, and Ameesha Patel as the 'maalkin'. For the next 140 days, the contestants battled with each other, sharing happy and angry moments. In the end, Arti, Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Rashami and Paras emerged as the finalists.

While Sidharth, Rashami, Paras, and Arti were known television faces and had a huge fan following, Asim and Shehnaaz who were new on television, have garnered a lot of love and support nationwide, all thanks to Bigg Boss.

A day before the grand finale, the contestants were shown clips of their journey. While watching videos of their journeys was exhilarating for the contestants, their anxiety is still soaring high as one amongst them is just a little while away from kissing the trophy.

So who will come out victorious and hold the trophy of this season? We will know the name very soon. Keep watching this space for latest updates on the grand finale.

