Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Here's how social media reacted to Sidharth Shukla's win

After giving us oodles of action, drama, controversies and fights for four and a half months, the thirteenth season of India's much-loved reality show, Bigg Boss came to an end on Saturday. The grand finale was graced by several television and Bollywood celebrities who sizzled us with their enchanting performances.

Bigg Boss 13 had six finalists - Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Rashami Desai. In the end, host Salman Khan adjourned Sidharth Shukla as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. His victory was cheered by fans, supporters and guests who had graced the finale.

Twitterati went berserk on Sidharth's victory sending him congratulatory messages. Here's how Bigg Boss 13 fans reacted on the television star's victory.

Actor Kashmera Shah sent a congratulatory message to Sidharth on his victory.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh also expressed his happiness on Sidharth's victory.

My dear friends and fellow champions!



We always WIN & are on the winning side!



When I saw @sidharth_shukla in #BB13 within a week I knew he was the WINNER- for he was REAL!

Ive said frm my 1st interview til d end-SIDHARTH SHUKLA is the Man!ðÂÂÂ



WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS MY FRIENDS! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) February 15, 2020

Another Bigg Boss contestant, Dolly Bindra also congratulated Sidharth on his victory. She also appreciated the spirited fight put up by Asim Riaz.

Here's how Bigg Boss 13 fans reacted on Sidharth's victory:

Brilliant season! Every episode was worth the watch. The show was trending worldwide today. Congratulations Sidharth for the win. #BiggBoss13Finale @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — Jessu George (@JessuGeorge) February 15, 2020

Another social media user said that Sidharth has raised the bar higher for upcoming seasons.

CONGRATULATIONS âÂ¤ @sidharth_shukla FOR WINNING THIS TEDA SEASON OF BIGG BOSS

YOU HAVE DEFINITELY RAISED THE BAR SO HIGH THAT NO ONE CAN EVER BREAK IT ONCE AGAIN CONGRATS #SidharthShukIa âÂ¤ðÂÂ­ pic.twitter.com/ufE4z1cLe2 — Amina Khan (@AminaKh68425794) February 15, 2020

One social media user said that Sidharth deserved to win the reality show.

Sidharth ShukIa the clear and real winner of bigg boss 13..A heartly congratulations to siddharth shukla....you deserve itâÂ¤ #BiggBoss13winner #SidharthSukla #BiggBoss13Finale pic.twitter.com/pX81Dfg5J6 — Shahwaz siddiqui (@rehaansiddiquei) February 15, 2020

Before the winner's announcement, the contestants had put an enchanting performance. Rashami and Sidharth performed on "Ang Laga De" from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, while Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz sizzled on the romantic "Maahi Ve" song.

The finale also saw host Salman Khan performing on his chartbuster songs like "Janam Samjha Karo" and "Swag se Swagat". Apart from that, comedian Sunil Grover also entertained the contestants with his witty jokes and one-liners.

What do you think of Sidharth's victory? Punch in your views in the comments section below.

