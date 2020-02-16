Search

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Here's how social media reacted to Sidharth Shukla's win

Updated: Feb 16, 2020, 07:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

After spending time in the Bigg Boss 13 house for 140 days, Sidharth Shukla was announced as the winner. Here's how social media reacted to his victory

Image source: Pallav Paliwal
After giving us oodles of action, drama, controversies and fights for four and a half months, the thirteenth season of India's much-loved reality show, Bigg Boss came to an end on Saturday. The grand finale was graced by several television and Bollywood celebrities who sizzled us with their enchanting performances.

Bigg Boss 13 had six finalists - Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Rashami Desai. In the end, host Salman Khan adjourned Sidharth Shukla as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. His victory was cheered by fans, supporters and guests who had graced the finale.

Twitterati went berserk on Sidharth's victory sending him congratulatory messages. Here's how Bigg Boss 13 fans reacted on the television star's victory.

Actor Kashmera Shah sent a congratulatory message to Sidharth on his victory.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh also expressed his happiness on Sidharth's victory.

Another Bigg Boss contestant, Dolly Bindra also congratulated Sidharth on his victory. She also appreciated the spirited fight put up by Asim Riaz.

Here's how Bigg Boss 13 fans reacted on Sidharth's victory:

Another social media user said that Sidharth has raised the bar higher for upcoming seasons.

One social media user said that Sidharth deserved to win the reality show.

Before the winner's announcement, the contestants had put an enchanting performance. Rashami and Sidharth performed on "Ang Laga De" from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, while Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz sizzled on the romantic "Maahi Ve" song.

The finale also saw host Salman Khan performing on his chartbuster songs like "Janam Samjha Karo" and "Swag se Swagat". Apart from that, comedian Sunil Grover also entertained the contestants with his witty jokes and one-liners.

What do you think of Sidharth's victory? Punch in your views in the comments section below. 

