Bigg Boss 13: Here's the probable list of contestants

The wait is over and with barely days left for Bigg Boss 13 to go on air, the curiosity level among the audience is at its peak. This season has become an interesting one and something to look forward to because of a few unique reasons.

Here's the probable list of contestants as per timesofindia.com that would be gracing the controversial house this season.

Dalljiet Kaur:

The actress quit her television show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, two months after joining it. Rumours are rife that she is going to appear in Bigg Boss 13, and her five-year-old son, Jason will live with his maternal grandparents in the meantime.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee:

Popular as television's Gopi 'bahu', the actress' real image is a far cry from her on-screen character. The actress is all set to sizzle and impress her fans.

Rashami Desai:

The actress known for her role in Uttaran will be reportedly entering the show with rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan. He was seen in Badho Bahoo.

Arti Singh:

Arti, a renowned face on television, was seen in the Colors' show, Udaan.

Chunky Panday:

The Saaho actor, who is awaiting the release of Prassthanam will also be entering the show, various reports doing the rounds suggest.

Rani Chatterjee:

Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee is also entering the Bigg Boss house to add a desi flavour inside the house.

So far, this probable list of contestants looks impressive. On the other hand, there are rumours of Zareen Khan, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aditya Narayan. However, none of them have given any confirmation yet.

Having a full-house of celebrities, Bigg Boss 13 will have no theme and they are going back to basics with all celebs, no commoners. For the first time, the house of Bigg Boss 13 has been created in Goregaon's Filmcity, Mumbai. The makers had to ditch Lonavala's Ambey Valley as superstar-host Salman Khan has a choc-a-bloc schedule with films lined up.

Bigg Boss 13 will go on air from September 29 onwards.

