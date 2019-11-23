Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana and Hindustani Bhau are disgusted with Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Singh

It's almost two months of Bigg Boss Season 13 and this season has been crazier than ever. Uncertainty and chaos have loomed the house causing major rifts between the housemates. Himanshi is one contestant having a tough time at the Bigg Boss house. Inside the house, she was seen discussing with Bhau about how outraged she is with the cheapness of Shehnaaz and Vishal. Bhau agrees with her and mentions he was shocked upon noticing their behavior.

Speaking with Bhau, Himanshi says "Vishal kabhi beech mein Chaoo ko leke aa raha hai, kabhi bol raha hai acha usko terepe yakeen nahi hai? Yeh nahi hai? Wohh nahi hai? Fir meine bola side pe rakh ke tu aa jaa mere samne. Ab mien karti hu baat. Yeh kaunsi baat hoti hai bhau? Ki teri fikar nahi hai, tere mein hai kya touch karne layak? Teri himat bhi nahi hai tu mereko hath lagaye. Jab tak ladki chahti jaati tab tak bande ki majal nahi ki haath laga jaye."

Acknowledging their behavior, Bhau replied "Kal mein dekha Sana ko, kitna tak gir sakti hai, mujhko yakeen nahi tha mereko yeh sab cheezo pe. Kal mein dekha Sana ko, kitna level tak gir sakti hai wohh. Baap re baap." Adding her bit Himanshi replied "Bhau mere kapde pe usne doh-teen baar comment kar diya. Mein bol nahi rahi hai usko kyuki mujhe pata hai agar mien usseh ladi, my

Mein wohh din nahi chahti. Agar mien usse ladi na wohh kis ghatiyapanti pe aayegi, wohh mere family ko kheechegi. Mein wohh nahi chahti. Salman sir ke episode ke baad bhi doh-teen baar usne mujhe dhamki diya hai aur mereko kapdo pe bola glamorous! Glamour dikhane aayi ho. Who mera marzi. Mein kuch bhi pehnu. Tumhare paiso se pehen rahi hu mein.?"

Bhau then said "Ye dekha mei kal. Woh kis haat tak na!" Himanshi joined in saying "Uske baad bhau wohh hasne lagti hai, logoh ko bolti hai fun tha. Lekin jo samne wala banda tha uske weakness pe point karke aap side ho jaate ho? Mien aapki beizzati kar ke badmien hasu hahaha mein toh fun kar rahi thi. Lekin ek baar aapke dil ko toh lag gayi na aur samne jo bande hai unko point mil gaya ki bhau iss baat pe chidhte hai". Aapko fun karna hai jo karna hai, ab hadh tak karo."

Bhau replied saying "Kabhi kabhi mujhe yeh lagta hai ki Sana sochti kyu nahi ki bahar mere ghar ki family hai, dekhte rahengey tu kya harkaty kar rahi hai. Itni buri harkaty." Himanshu added in saying "Mein notice karne pe aa gayi, mujhe itni saari cheezien dikhengey na, mien karna nahi chahti. Mein usko apni zindagi se nikalna chahti hu. Ek saal ho gaya. Uss bandi ki waje se mere life mien har waqt darr kyuki uska muh bandh nahi rehta har jagah. Kaam ke jagah pe bhi chaacha pahpah chaacha pahpah."

