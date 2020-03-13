Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana makes her relationship with Asim Riaz official

A lot has been spoken about Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's love story. While many have frowned upon it, there are many others who are all for their relationship and the couple getting married. Their love story blossomed while they were inside the Bigg Boss house, and it only seems to have got stronger now that they're out.

In a recent interview with spotboye.com, Himanshi Khurana finally admitted to being in a relationship with Asim and even having met his parents. The singer-actress said, "Yes, we are dating! I met them (his parents), it was a great experience. It was only because of the show - everyone feels people are fake inside, isliye woh itna confusion aur miscommunication ho raha tha (this is why there was so much confusion and miscommunication). Jab tak aap bahar aake baat nahi karte, tab tak cheezein clear nahi hoti (Until you come out and talk about it, things can't be clarified). Now, it's all good."

Himanshi Khurana was also asked if marriage is on the cards anytime soon. She said, "Abhi? Nahi, it's too early. We want to get married but not as of now." Himanshi also shared that her parents, too, are fine with her relationship with the Mere Angne Mein actor.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz' love story made waves when Asim proposed to her on Bigg Boss 13 when Himanshi returned on the show as part of the 'connection' task. While Himanshi didn't say yes immediately, it was clear that she had feelings for Asim.

On the work front, Asim Riaz was recently seen in the music video of Mere Angne Mein, a remix that also featured Jacqueline Fernandez. In fact, Asim and Himanshi will also be seen in a romantic music video soon!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates