Mere Angne Mein song video: Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz complement each other

And the wait is finally over! Mere Angne Mein, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz, has been released by its makers. The peppy song, which is a unique twist to the popular folk song – Mere Angne Mein, surely will be one of the all-time favourite dance tracks of the year. Sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan with music by Tanishk Bagchi, written by Vayu, Mere Angne Mein song video has been directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, who also directed Divya Khosla Kumar's single Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi.

Check out the song right here:

Sapru describes the song as "an innocent tale of eternal love and romance." The song has a different interpretation of the dancing spirit of India over the centuries and promises to deliver tenderness, heart-touching moments and 360 degrees entertainment. Choreographed by Shabina Khan, Mere Angne Mein has been mounted on a lavish scale.

Set against a vibrant, colourful, palatial setting, the song offers lead protagonist Jacqueline an opportunity to time travel. Jacqueline, who has never played a part in a period costume drama before is seen for the first time in a vintage classic look of a warrior princess in the world of fairy tale created by the Rao and Sapru.

The idea behind the song was to give the classic number a feel of the celebration. So there's a lot of colour and a compelling story that is bound to move you. Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series shares, "Celebrations, music and dance go hand in hand in Indian culture. Being a music company, it goes with territory for us to release a song that encompasses all of it. When Mere Angne Mein was being conceptualized, we immediately thought of getting Jacqueline on board. She is a fantastic dancer and extremely hardworking. We have delivered several chartbusters in the past. The song is vibrant, colourful, very regal and will be the perfect dance track for all times."

Jacqueline, who has earlier featured in the T-Series single GF BF, says shooting for the song was fun. "This was a different experience for me. It's lovely to come back to T-Series and work with Bhushan again. When he bounced the idea of Mere Angne Mein to me, I was excited and I instantly gave it a go ahead because I fell in love with the whole concept of the music video. It has turned out amazing. I get to play the princess and this is my fairytale. It was a great experience doing the song with a very confident Asim. The way Radhika and Vinay have shot it is exemplary and it's definitely a visual treat for the audiences."

Asim Riaz, who became a household name, thanks to his recent stint with Bigg Boss, tells us, "It's an honour for me to be part of this song. First a big thank you to Bhushan sir for choosing me to do this video. I had a blast shooting with Jacqueline; she's such a fun girl and we had a lot of fun. I am sure all my fans are going to love Mere Angne Mein."

Director Vinay Sapru shares, "When Bhushanji sent the song to us, we felt it had the potential to be a forever kind of dance track. Bhushanji trusted our judgment and we have visualized this song to be a spectacle. While maintaining one contemporary setting, we also wanted to give it a fairytale setting with Jacqueline being our princess. We have seen the world in films like Mulan but never in a music video. Jacqueline’s character inhabits two worlds -- one set in the current times time and the other in 1435. Seeing this two worlds within a short span of minutes should be interesting for viewers."

