Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau says he has a huge fan following

Vikas aka Hindustani Bhau is one of those celebrity contestants whose instant popularity got him a ticket to India's biggest reality show. Not just this, his unique dialog delivery has now earned him even more fans from across the country. In the latest clip of VOOT's Unseen Undekha, Vikas tells Shefali Bagga about his grand welcome at the Nagpur airport by his fans.

In a conversation with Shefali, Hindustani Bhau narrates the story. "We have a terrible life outside; I'll tell you the story of Nagpur. I went for a hotel's opening and I don't even know about commercials. I was invited to cut the ribbon. I was asked to make a video and inform everyone I was coming for the event. I informed them I didn't need to make one, I'll be there. You won't be able to manage when I'll arrive. They said at least people should know I was coming, I asked them to stay cool."

Later, Vikas also reveals what happened once he decided to spread the word about his arrival to Nagpur. Vikas shares, "A night before, I was a few drinks down and uploaded a message that my flight to Nagpur will land at 12:45. As soon as I landed, the entire airport staff surrounded me for pictures till the bus."

Talking about the jam packed situation at the airport, Vikas further adds, "They asked me if I was Hindustani Bhau, I said yes, what wrong did I do now? They asked me to come quickly; some of my people had caused some trouble. There's so much crowd outside that we have stopped the VIP people."

Vikas recalls that there was a gathering of around 7000-8000 people and shares how the staff requested him to leave as soon as possible not even allowing him to use the washroom.

After sharing this interesting incident, Vikas also states, "I have a solid fan following, whatever I am today is all because of my fans." Isn't Bhau a mega-star already? Watch the complete clip and more unfiltered gossip only on VOOT's Unseen Undekha!

