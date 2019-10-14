Bigg Boss 13: Is Abu Mallik willing to leave the house?

The express season of Bigg Boss S13 is driving the housemates crazy and in no time we have witnessed a mixed bag of love, grief, sorrows, and fights inside the house. It seems the season is getting claustrophobic for the contestants already. Some have already started to feel homesick and are were seen discussing their journey in Bigg Boss and what have they have learned from it so far.

In an episode that was aired recently, we can see Shenaaz Kaur Gill and Abu Malik discussing the nominations. Shehnaz can be heard saying to Abu, "2 hafte rehna hai tumhe". Abu replies with a sigh, "Nau din". Koena Mitra, who was evicted from the house this Sunday, jumped into the conversation and reveled in the conversation why Abu could be sent home, "Yeh jo kar rahe hai uski wajah se hi jaega. Baar baar bol rahe hai jaega jaega."

Abu with a long face says, "Chill. I am happy and I enjoyed every bit of this show." He further spilled his sad heart and said, "It's a game. Jo jaega, woh jaega. Game ko respect karna hoga. There's a reason why someone has to go."

The conversation then takes a new turn as the housemates discuss the pros of Bigg Boss. Koena expressed how Bigg Boss lifts you from your comfort place and puts in a house full of strangers where you have to adjust and survive. Abu agreed with her view and expressed happiness over the learning one gets from Bigg Boss.

