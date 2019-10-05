Bigg Boss 13 October 5 Update: Salman Khan introduces Connection Kursi and Kaal Kursi for a special purpose

Six days and 132 hours later, the Bigg Boss contestants have been eager to know what their weekly report card says; whether they surpassed host Salman Khan's expectations or let him down. The anticipation is rising inside the house as the inmates sense elimination approaching towards them.

Starting the weekly catch up the ritual of Weekend Is Vaar with a bang, Salman Khan makes a grand entry on stage dancing to 'Tan Tana Tan'. He asks how has the past week been for the contestants and if they have formed connections with each other yet.



Salman Khan dances to his song Tan Tana Tan as his first weekend with the Bigg Boss 13 contestants.

In a fun banter between Salman and Shenaaz Kaur Gill, the latter declares that she wishes to be a part of the superstar's movie as Punjab Ki Katrina.

He also asks Shenaaz to give a quick performance to Bhumro song that leave everyone in splits.

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill performs on 'Bhumro' song on Salman Khan's demand.

Building on the intrigue and adding some spice to an assumed love story brewing in the house, Salman introduces two sets of chairs - Connection Kursi and Kaal Kursi. Those who have the strongest bond will have to take over the Connection Kursi while the Kaal Kursi will enthrone the housemates who can possibly break the connections.

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Paras Chhabra while interacting with host Salman Khan.

Furthermore, he questions the contestants on the luxury budget task that ended on a sour note. Salman asks everyone about their interpretation of the task and if they did a good job at it. He also says that in a bid to outdo each other, they lost focus on the real purpose of doing the task. He also raises a question over Devoleena Bhattacharjee being elected as the Queen of the house and whether she was deserving enough. The conversation leads to many regrets and contemplations.

Taking the connections game to the next level, Salman introduces the question and answer task wherein a contestant is put under a shower. If the said contestant's response is not in sync with the majority, they are subjected to punishment. The first one to perform the task is Arti Singh and she has to give a response to the question - whether Siddhartha Dey uses filter while talking.

Siddhartha Dey amidst the act inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Though Arti replies with a firm yes, the housemates do not comply with her and she gets a shower of wheat flour as a punishment. Similarly, Siddhartha Dey, Rashami Desai, and Asim Riaz also take turns to play the task and get battered in return for every wrong response.

After making a number of revelations and eye-opener statements, Salman Khan leaves the contestants with a cliffhanger- who will face elimination this week?

