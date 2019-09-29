Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Bollywood is confused as to what Salman Khan is up to this season

Salman Khan has been associated with Bigg Boss ever since 2010, and the kind of connect he has with the viewers, especially his fans, is unparalleled. Bigg Boss 13 marks the tenth year for Khan and the excitement among the viewers is expectedly at an all-time high. The show is all set to premiere tonight but nobody knows what to expect this year.

Unlike the last seasons, where the theme and the list of contestants were out a few days before D-Day, the makers seem to be in the mood to shroud the show in secrecy in 2019. And it's not just the fans but even Bollywood celebrities that want to know what Bhai will present this time around. Right from Farah Khan to Karan Johar to Jacqueline Fernandez, Bollywood wants to know what will happen in Bigg Boss 13, but Bhai has simply refused to spill the beans.

Don't believe us? Have a look at the new promo that has just dropped in:

What is, however, known is that the makers have done away with the concept and the idea of bringing together commoners and celebrities under the same roof. This was an idea that didn't really connect with the fans as much as the makers thought it would. This year, you'd only get to see celebrities inside the house. Also, the show comes to Mumbai's Film City after being filmed for years at Lonavala. The house looks gorgeous and immensely vibrant and designer Omung Kumar has kept the place plastic-free.

Only a few hours to go before we start Season 13! Unlike Bigg Boss 12, which had its fair share of blemishes, hope this one is an out-and-out blockbuster.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates