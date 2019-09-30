Bigg Boss 13 September 30 update: 'Bed Friends Forever' changes dynamics in the house

Bigg Boss house opened its door to 13 celebrity contestants last night flagging off the new 'express' season. Even before the contestants set their foot inside the house, host Salman Khan subjected them to many unexpected tasks to assign beds and distribute household responsibilities among them. But what took everyone by surprise was the 'Best Friends Forever' task wherein the contestants were arbitrarily paired up to share beds inside the house.

This came as a shock to a few members while others quickly embraced it. Koena Mitra and Shefali Bagga gelled up well and got comfortable in their twin bed while Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's cold-shouldering became quite visible. Paras Chabra, who recently acquired the tag of Sanskari Playboy was elated to share his bed with fellow contestant Aarti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.



First day of Bigg Boss 13

Marking the first day inside the house, the inmates woke up to the horn of a train, a clear indication that the new season is all set to pick up the pace. Still heavy-eyed and yawning, the contestants try to adjust to the new surroundings and sync in with their new routine. But they are soon introduced to a new twist as the

Malkin of the house, Ameesha Patel enters grooving to her popular number Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The contestants give her a warm welcome as she starts inspecting the house like a true 'Landlady'. Ameesha announces that every week one female contestant will be chosen as the 'Queen of the Bathroom' and will be bestowed with certain privileges.



First day of Bigg Boss 13

Craving for food and their daily dose of caffeine, the contestants start bickering about the absence of ration in the house. But as they say, nothing comes easy in the Bigg Boss house, Ameesha announces that the contestants will have to earn every grain and morsel. She further opens a trunk full of grocery items and asks the housemates to sit in a row. Through the game of passing the parcel, the contestants are made to pick up and pass on the food items albeit using their mouth.

In a bid to secure maximum food items in their kitty, the housemates try their best to perform the task without using their hands. As soon as things normalize, a fight erupts as Paras Chabbra and Siddhartha Dey get upset with Azim Riaz for using inappropriate words during his casual rapping session. Azim tries to defend himself but his efforts go in vain.



Bigg Boss 13

As the day comes to an end, the Malkin Ameesha Patel returns to spice up the proceedings. Swaying to Lazy Lamhe, Ameesha makes a grand entry to introduce a new task called 'Malkin Chahti Hai' . The girls of the house are asked to choose two boys for a series of games. Depending on the performance and results of the task, Ameesha gives black hearts to the boys. On the first day itself, the housemates have begun discovering each other's strengths and weaknesses as a volley of challenges are thrown at them. While this is just the beginning, it remains to be seen if these tasks make their bonds stronger or create rifts between them.

