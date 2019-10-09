Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Dey ditches Shefali Bagga for Rashami Desai

As a part of the Rani Task, the entire Bigg Boss 13 house was turned into a kingdom where Bigg Boss is the king and the ladies of the house are his queens. All the queens are locked up in a dungeon near the garden area surrounded by pots with names of each queen written on it.

The boys of the house are the guards and at the sound of a drumroll, they have to aim to grab the key hung in the garden area. Whoever reaches first gets the chance to open the gate and can pull out a queen from the dungeon. While doing so, the queen has to pick a pot of her opponent, who she thinks is not suited to be the queen and throw it in the pool giving a valid reason for her decision.

After Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra, Siddharth Dey got lucky by getting the key and entered the kingdom. Knowing the romance brewing between him and Shefali Bagga, everyone was quite sure about Ms Bagga coming out of the dungeon. Dey spoke to Shefali and offered her a bouquet of flowers. However, what happened next left everyone startled! He chose Rashami Desai over Shefali and kicked the latter out of the race of being the queen of the house.

Siddharth Dey and Shefali Bagga inside the house

The boys of the house sans Paras planned on crowning Shehnaaz Kaur Gill as the queen. While Sidharth Shukla supported Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras vouched for Dalljiet Kaur. Shehnaaz Kaur is out of the Queen's race.

Will this have a severe effect between Shehnaaz and Paras who have gone their separate ways in the house?

Will this also create a rift between the ladies' in the house?

Watch out for more scoop on tonight's (Wednesday, October 9, 2019) episode.

