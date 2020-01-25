Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla compares his bond with Shehnaaz Gill to smoking

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla says his relationship with housemate Shehnaaz Gill is like smoking cigarettes.

"Tere saath attachment hai, alag si. Kisi insaan ke saath nahi rahi hai. Wo aisi attachment hai jaisi meri cigarette ke saath hai. Mere ko pata hai problem de rahi hai par mai jaa ke peeta hun (I have a different sort of attachment with you. It is the sort I have never had with any other human being. It is the kind of attachment I have with smoking. I know it's giving me problems but I continue smoking)," Sidharth told Shehnaaz.

Their relationship has been one of the most talked-about topics in the house and outside. In fact, it was just last month that actress Jasmin Bhasin had said she was "jealous" of Shehnaaz because of her "cute bond" with Sidharth.

However, over the past few episodes, #SidNaaz, as they are called by fans, have hit a rough patch.

Sidharth recently told Shehnaaz that if she can't be loyal to her own parents, she could never be loyal to anyone else.

A lot happened. Sidharth went on ignoring her even though she went on about following him in the house, though after a point she too seemed to have given up.

The two finally sat down together. It was then that Sidharth admitted his bond for Shehnaaz was no less than smoking. He is aware of the harmful effects, but he still needs them.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever