Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla confirmed as a wild card entrant

Bigg Boss 13 is surely turning out to be a much better and more successful season than the last one. The wild card entry has always shocked the viewers and the contestants, and history will repeat itself this season, as well as the newest wild card entrant, is none other than Tehseen Poonawalla. He dropped two major hints in his Twitter account that confirmed the rumours. Check them out:

People in politics are the best in entertainment https://t.co/e5EWuhvY3N — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) October 27, 2019

For all those who don't know who he is, he has described himself as a Political Trendwatcher and is also a TV host, Life Coach, Entrepreneur and a student of Mythology. And yes, he has also added Bigg Boss 13 in his Twitter bio. He's a Congress supporter and is married to Monica Vadera, Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra's cousin. What difference will his presence make on the show?

The makers seem to have redeemed themselves after the fiasco that Bigg Boss 12 was. The concept of Commoners v/s Celebrities failed to strike a chord with the viewers and this year, they have rightly done away with this idea. Poonawalla is likely to enter sooner than soon and we are eager to see what impression he creates on the contestants and the viewers. Salman Khan, on the recent episode of the show, had an argument with the contestants due to their behaviour and foul language and even warned them he'll walk out if this pandemonium continued. Poonawalla, we hope, is aware of the format of the show and what to expect and what to avoid. Will he be a surprise revelation?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates