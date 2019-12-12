Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta shares sleeping hacks to inmates and they are hilarious

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Season 13 of Bigg Boss continues to carry forward its legacy of unlimited entertainment, especially now when Vikas Gupta, the mastermind has boarded the celebrity express mid-way. In the latest video that has gone viral on social media, Vikas Gupta is seen having a fun conversation with the inmates where the much-celebrated ex-contestant shares his experiences of secretly sleeping in the luggage area.

Vikas starts the discussion, "Do you know what we used to do before? We used to take our blankets, and hide behind the luggage and sleep quietly." Reacting to Vikas' revelation, Madhurima asks him if he never got caught to which Vikas responds, "They used to not get to know initially. But later, they found out."

In his response, Vikas recalls his days from Season 11 and shares how everyone in the house, especially the captain, used to get confused trying to figure out who was sleeping. Vikas further adds that the captain and inmates literally had to call out 'Who is sleeping?' to find out if someone was secretly sleeping during the day. Here, the carefree Shehnaz along with Mahira point out that the bathroom is also a nice place to doze off.

Known for sleeping during odd hours, Vikas aka Hindustani Bhau curiously asks Vikas Gupta how he managed to do it and Vikas quips: "Just go to sleep between the luggage quietly."

Shehnaz appreciates Vikas for sharing the hack with them and says it's a good idea. During the discussion, Vikas Phatak shares that he takes a nap behind the two Sofas placed at the corner outside as nobody can spot him there.

Being the mastermind that he is, Vikas Gupta then tells Bhau that it's not a good spot because even if anyone else can't see him, he can't really hide from the cameras. Later in the conversation, Vikas gives an ultimate hack on how to sleep inside the bathroom. Shehnaz also joins the interesting conversation here and expresses that she used to do such mischiefs back in her school days.

