Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh cross-dresses as Paras' 'Mausi'; see pictures

Vishal Aditya Singh entered the Bigg Boss 13 house last week as a wildcard contestant. The popular television actor, who is best known for his role in Sasural Simar Ka, has been entertaining the contestants as well as the audience with his humour.

He gave the contestants a glimpse of his 'other' side during the captain selection task. Bhau was asked to play the landlord of the house while Rashami was to play his wife. Shehnaaz played their daughter, who is a spoiled brat and in love with both Paras and Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz wants to get married to either one of them but is very confused. Bhau invites Sidharth's and Paras' families to their house where they have to impress Bhau and his family by performing a series of tasks assigned to them. To give the task an entertaining twist and in a bid to impress the 'ladkiwale', Vishal decides to cross-dress as Paras' 'Mausi' for the task.

Don't believe us? check out the picture:



Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz, and Khesari Lal Yadav

In the task, the other housemates were supposed to play family members and support both the boys while Hindustani Bhau and Rashami Desai played Shehnaaz' parents. Vishal also gave his best shot to impress Shehnaaz by dancing with her.



Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, and Kesari Lal Yadav

The house currently has no captain leading to a lot of fights and arguments in the house. Recently, the house saw a verbal clash between Himanshi, Mahira and Shehnaaz, where Mahira and Shehnaaz told everyone that since there is no captain in the house, they all need to step up and divide the responsibilities. The fight escalated when Rashami also complained that no one helps her in making rotis and she wants to change her duty. Sidharth Shukla intervened and they got into an ugly fight and ended up questioning each other's characters and intentions. Another argument erupted between Asim and Sidharth as the former tries to control Sidharth for being aggressive towards Rashami.

Even the Swayamvar task ended up in a major fight between best friends Sidharth and Asim over serving fruit to Shehnaaz. The fight got extremely ugly and other housemates also got involved.

So who do you think will win Shehnaaz and get elected as contenders for the captaincy task? Bigg Boss airs every Monday-Saturday at 10:30 pm and 9 pm on Sundays.

