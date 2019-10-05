Bigg Boss 13: Why does everyone call Koena Mitra 'didi'? Asks Salman Khan

Ever since the commencement of the 13th season of one of the most controversial reality shows of India, Bigg Boss, the rumour mill has been abuzz with enough to consume. In the upcoming first weekend episode, host Salman Khan will be entertaining the audience and take a class of the contestants.

In the promo shared by Colors, it has Salman Khan throwing questions at the housemates and asking them angrily to leave the house if they are incompetent. He also targeted at Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Dalljiet Kaur for forming a group of the "bahus" [daughters-in-law].

For the uninitiated, these names written above have appeared as daughters-in-law in their respective television shows, aired on various channels. He also targeted Rashami Desai by asking if staying quiet was/is her strategy?

While this was just about the promo, we bring to you a scoop before the telecast of today's episode. In the show, Salman Khan asks everyone that why does everyone call Koena Mitra "Didi"? He further questions, is that because they think she is very much matured or is elder to them? Later, he continues by saying that there are many others, who are elder to Koena in the house, who too, call her didi? The host seemed petrified by this.

Koena Mitra intervened and said that it's okay if they want to call me 'didi,' it somehow gives me Kolkata-vibes because there everyone is addressed as 'Didi' and 'Dada'. The 'O Saki Saki' girl further added that she isn't here to build relationships, and her co-contestants can call her whatever they want. She also emphasises on the fact that she doesn't know why they are calling her 'didi' and she hadn't expected of this at all.

Later, after Salman Khan moves out, Koena asks the contestants to start calling her by name because maybe the host is feeling bad about it.

Since this is the first 'Weekend Ka Vaar', the audience will be waiting excitedly to see who gets eliminated. Alas, there's no eviction this weekend but Salman as usual will keep the nominated contestants guessing till the very end. Joining in Salman Khan for the weekend episode in Bigg Boss 11's runner-up is Hina Khan.

Let's wait to catch all the gupshup in the house in tonight's [Saturday, October 5, 2019] episode.

