Bigg Boss 13: Zareen Khan slams Shefali Bagga for body-shaming Rashami Desai

Zareen Khan has always spoken her mind out about body-shaming. This time around, the actor took a stand against body-shamers and slammed Bigg Boss contestant, Shefali Bagga, for body-shaming Rashami Desai. Khan took to social media to send out a strong message. "Being a journalist automatically puts a lot of responsibility on your shoulders but Shefali Bagga seems to have forgotten all about it, just to win a game (sic)," she wrote.

She continued by saying, "She not only shamed Rashami but also did not hesitate to discuss [contestant] Arti Singh's personal life (sic)."

Last month, Zareen was heavily trolled for putting up a photograph of her wearing a crop top through which her stretch marks could be seen. She then put up a note about "embracing her imperfections with pride rather than covering them up."

"For people who are very curious to know about what's wrong with my stomach, this is the natural stomach of a person, who has lost 15 kgs of weight, this is how it looks when it is not photoshopped or surgically corrected," Zareen said.

"I've always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up," she added.

On the film front, she will be soon be seen in an independent film "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele", which is a story about two completely different individuals who meet at one point in life, and how they form a unique bond.

