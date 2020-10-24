Bigg Boss 14 Day 18 Update: Pavitra breaks down into tears after a loud and fuming fight with Rahul Vaidya

Twists after twists are unraveling in Bigg Boss 14! The newly unveiled ‘red zone’ now represents the sign of danger and is one of the most feared rooms already. After crowning Nishant Singh Malkhani as the first captain, the contestants are busy planning and plotting to ensure that they don’t land up in the Red Zone, as that would mean being one step closer to eviction!

While the day seems uneventful, things turn around when a raging fight breaks out as Rahul tells the housemates about Pavitra’s crush on Abhinav who is a married man is. Pavitra blames Rahul for tarnishing her character with his baseless claims. Heartbroken and enraged, Pavitra has a loud and fuming fight with Rahul and she accuses him of having low standards and is upset about him putting such allegations on her.

Pavitra breaks down into tears as Rubina, Abhinav, and the other house members try to pacify her. On the other hand, Nishant tries to convince Rahul to apologize to Pavitra and pour some water over the burning fire. But a strong-headed Rahul, refuses to apologize and maintains his stand. He believes he is in the right and no one can convince him otherwise.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss announces a festive surprise for the house and asks everyone to get ready for a night of celebration. Bigg Boss also challenges Nikki and Rubina to the Lotus Most Radiant Face Dandiya Challenge. The duo must look their best and they opt for the facial to add the salon touch to their look. While Jaan pampers Nikki to get the look for the night, Abhinav does not leave a stone unturned to make sure her wife looks the best.

Keeping the negativity aside, the contestants enthusiastically dress up and prepare for the big surprise that lies ahead. The famous sister duo Preeti and Pinky enter the house to entertain and celebrate Navratri with the contestants. Keeping the festive spirits high, Preeti, Pinky and the contestants sway to some all-time classic dandiya songs.

Jaan and Nikki let loose and share a sweet moment, adding some spice to their already growing bond.

Is Rahul’s allegation against Pavitra a bid to create misunderstandings in the house? Will this leave the house further divided?

Unlock entertainment, excitement, and drama with MPL Presents Bigg Boss Powered by Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste & TRESemmé, Beauty Partner Lotus Herbals, every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday- Sunday at 9:00 pm only on COLORS and watch before TV on Voot Select.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Day 17 Update: Eijaz And Pavitra Lock Horns; Contestants Finally Start Showing True Colours

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news