Bigg Boss 14 Day 27 update: Jasmin overjoyed as Aly Goni enters, Pavitra-Eijaz's fight continues

The vibe of vengeance in the house is peaking as Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's never-ending attacks on each other have the whole house involved in keeping them at a safe distance. While what once seemed like affection has now transformed into hate between Eijaz and Pavitra, the emotion of love between Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni is set to give the game a new twist.

With Aly Goni entering the house as the wild card contestant, Jasmin is the happiest and is heard expressing that everything will be the best from now on.

Bigg Boss has given Aly a special task for Jasmin, going forward in the game, which will either strengthen their bond or put it to test.

The Bigg Boss house turns into a solar system for the captaincy task. The contestants in the green zone play the planets revolving around the orbit on the buzzer, while the ones in the red zone will come out one by one to push the planets out of the orbit.

The one to lose track and land on the ground first will be out of orbit and out, the final decision of which lies with the Sanchalak. Nikki, Pavitra, and Jaan plot their strategies and try to push Eijaz out of the game, but things take a different turn and then the unexpected happens.

Unlock entertainment, excitement, and drama with MPL Presents Bigg Boss Powered by Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste & TRESemmé, Beauty Partner Lotus Herbals, every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday- Sunday at 9:00 pm only on COLORS and watch before TV on Voot Select.

