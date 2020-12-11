Bigg Boss 14 extend till February 2021 after six wild card entries

Bigg Boss 14 has been following a simple mantra so far - the more, the messier. The makers of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show recently amped up the drama by bringing in Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah and Vikas Gupta as wild card entries. Encouraged by the audience's interest, the team has now decided to extend the latest edition to February instead of winding it to a close on January 9.

A trade source says, "Thanks to Salman's star power and his banter with the contestants, Weekend Ka Vaar has grabbed eyeballs. So, the makers have decided to cash in on it. They are torn between wrapping it up on Valentine's Day or February 20 as the latter will give them the advantage of having a Weekend Ka Vaar."

To keep the momentum going, six wild card contestants will be added to the fray. "Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli will enter the house again tonight. In adherence with the safety protocols, the new entrants were tested and quarantined ahead of joining the housemates."

