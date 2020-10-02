Bigg Boss 14 in virtual times! No audience when Salman Khan introduces the participants

In the new normal, Bigg Boss 14 contestants shot for their dance acts in advance, instead of performing live in the opening episode. The participants, who are in quarantine, will be tested again for COVID-19 before they enter the house. It is learnt that host Salman Khan shot virtually for a promo featuring the interiors of the house. There will be no live audience when Khan introduces the participants. Radhe Maa, Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya are said to be among the housemates.

Tables will turn as the most challenging year will now be challenged. Bogged down by the lockdown, shackled in chains of monotony and boredom, 2020 has been a year that laid complete waste to our best-made plans! But now it's time to turn the tide and unleash a superstorm of entertainment and celebration in the most spectacular manner

Focusing on the campaign of the season - 'Ab paltega scene, kyunki Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawab', the channel plans to go heavy on the digital front. From introducing a microsite featuring a wall of Bigg Boss memes and a UGC music video-based never seen before house reveal, it is going to be a delightful experience for the Bigg Boss fans.

Unlock entertainment, excitement and drama with MPL presents Bigg Boss, starting 3rd Oct 2020 and will air every Monday to Friday at 10.30 PM and Saturday - Sunday at 9 PM only on COLORS and streaming partner Voot Select.

