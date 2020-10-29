Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu's mother hits back on Rahul Vaidya's nepotism remark: Got hurt, insulted

Things have spiced up inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. It's been three weeks since the contestants have locked themselves in the house giving us the daily quotient of entertainment, romance, fights, and arguments. However, things have also turned ugly in the house. Recently, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya had a heated argument over nominations.

It so happened that during the nominations last week, Rahul said that he wanted to nominate Jaan because he hates nepotism. The comment attracted much hatred online as well as offline. The comment did not go down well with Jaan, who entered into a heated argument.

Now, Jaan's mother Rita Bhattacharya has opened up the issue. She posted a video on her son's Instagram page and lashed out at Rahul for the remark. She said, "I am Jaan Kumar Sanu's mother Rita. I am very upset. Jaan has been in the (Bigg Boss) house for the past three weeks. All the other contestants have also been there. Everything was going fine- tasks and everything. Now suddenly, Rahul Vaidya said ‘Jaan is a nepotism kid and I don’t like nepotism’. I must say Jaan is not a nepotism product, he has worked very hard. He wanted to become a singer with his own conviction and passion and it is because of his own hard work that he shares the Bigg Boss stage with Rahul."

"If Rahul has a problem with nepotism, why did he not speak about it right on day one? Jaan was introduced as Kumar Sanu’s son, why didn’t Rahul say he had a problem with nepotism then? Everyone in the house is loving and supporting Jaan, why is Rahul feeling insecure? Not a single person supported Rahul and Jaan was the first one to support him but suddenly Rahul turned around to hit him. If he really hated nepotism, he would have quit the show saying I hate nepotism," she added.

Commenting on Rahul's nepotism remark, she said, "I am hurt that Rahul insulted a singer like Kumar Sanu. Not only you, but the world also respects Kumar Sanu. You are not insecure about your baap? Are you not insecure of people talking about such things about your father? You are saying this because he is a good singer, like his dad he is a record-holder, world-famous singer. I must also say that if Jaan were in Bigg Boss because of nepotism, it is very bad. The entire industry knows how much Jaan has worked hard and on his own. He could have crooned at least 23 songs - with his dad having sung 23,000 songs?"

Jaan is very close to his mother. Recently, the singer had opened up on the bond he shares with his parents inside Bigg Boss 14 house. "For me, my mother plays the role of both parents. My parents separated when my mother was six months pregnant with me hence I have grown up with her only since childhood," said Jaan.

"My mom is both a mother and a father to me. Before entering the Bigg Boss House, what worried me most was that who will now take care of my mother. My thinking when it comes to love is old school because of my mom, I feel love only happens with one person and we should only be with one person. I am just like my mother," he added.

Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya began their Bigg Boss 14 journey on October 3. They are pitted against Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Nishant Singh Malkani and Kavita Kaushik to win the coveted title. The show is hosted by Salman Khan.

