Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani are in awe of Salman Khan

The contestants of Bigg Boss 14 also seem to be in awe of Salman Khan. From his screen presence to his impressive body of work, an exclusive clip reveals the housemates talking about their nervousness and excitement to share the Bigg Boss stage with Salman Khan. Catch all the inside details only on Bigg Boss Extra Masala streaming on Voot.

Nishant Singh Malkhani and Jaan Kumar Sanu recalled the nerve-wracking moments while entering the Bigg Boss house when they met superstar Salman Khan for the very first time. Jaan gushed over the Bollywood actor, saying , "His personality is overwhelming. So is his aura and body of work. I was doing crunches on stage but I was so stressed out that I was sharing the stage with Salman Khan. He was standing there talking to me, oh my god! My heart was racing, I thought I would die!"

Nishant agreed, adding, "The whole time I was on stage, must have been half an hour, I was hugging myself above the waist, below the waist my legs were shaking!"

